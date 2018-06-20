Bollywood Actresses Look Super Sexy At Femina Miss India 2018 – See Pics And Videos

India is all set to get its next Miss India after Manushi Chillar, who went to break the dry spell of India at Miss World pageant. The Femina Miss India 2018 Grand Finale is taking place at Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai. The grand event is graced by many Bollywood celebrities including Race 3 actor Bobby Deol, Neha Dhupia and Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar herself. Karan Johar and Ayushmann Khurrana are hosting the gala night.

The event will have 30 participants contesting for the title of Miss India 2018. The winner will further go on representing the nation at Miss World 2018. Two runners-up will represent the country at Miss Grand International 2018 and Miss United Continents 2018.

The judge’s panel of Femina Miss India 2018 includes cricketer Irfan Pathan and K L Rahul, fashion designer Gaurav Gupta and Bollywood actors Malaika Arora, Bobby Deol and Kunal Kapoor. Bollywood divas Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Madhuri Dixit will be performing at the event.

Take a look at the pictures and inside videos from Femina Miss India 2018.

