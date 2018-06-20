Chicken Tikka Masala: Recipe

This recipe is so EASY, made on the stovetop and tastes just like take-out! Ready in just 30 minutes, this Chicken Tikka Masala can be on the table in no time.

INGREDIENTS

For the chicken:

1 1/4 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, thighs, or a mix

6 tablespoons plain whole milk yogurt

½ tablespoon grated ginger

3 cloves of garlic, minced

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon paprika

1 1/4 teaspoons salt



For the tikka masala sauce:

2 tablespoons canola oil, divided

1 small onion, thinly sliced (about 5 ounces, or 1 1/2 cups sliced)

2 teaspoons grated ginger

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon ground coriander

2 teaspoons paprika

1 teaspoon garam masala

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 14-ounce can crushed fire-roasted tomatoes (regular crushed tomatoes work, too)

6 tablespoons plain whole milk yogurt

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

Cooked rice, to serve

Cilantro, to garnish

Prepare the chicken: Trim chicken thighs of any extra fat. Chop into bite-sized pieces about ½ to 1 inch wide. Place the chicken thigh pieces to a medium bowl. Add the yogurt, ginger, garlic, cumin, paprika and salt. Using your hands, combine the chicken with the spices until the chicken is evenly coated.

Marinate the chicken: Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let the chicken marinate in the fridge for at least 45 minutes or as long as overnight. (Marinating for 4 to 6 hours is perfect.)

Cook the chicken: In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of canola oil over medium-high heat. Add the chicken thigh pieces and cook for about 6 to 7 minutes, until they’re cooked through. Transfer to a plate and set aside.

Toast the spices: Wipe down the pan you used to cook the chicken. Heat remaining canola oil over medium heat. Add the onions and cook for 5 minutes, until softened, stirring often. Add the grated ginger, minced garlic, coriander, paprika, garam masala, turmeric, black pepper, salt and cayenne. Let the spices cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds to a minute.

Make the sauce: Add the crushed tomatoes to the pan with the spices and let everything cook for 4 minutes, stirring often. Add the yogurt and stir to combine.

Simmer the sauce: Reduce the heat to medium-low and let the sauce simmer for another 4 minutes. Add the chicken pieces to the pan and coat with sauce.

Serve over cooked basmati rice and garnish with cilantro.

