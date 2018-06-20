Defence Minister meets family of kidnapped soldier Aurangzeb

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday met the family of martyred Indian Army soldier Aurangzeb in J&K’s Poonch.

Accompanied by high-ranking officials from Indian Army and J&K Police, Sitharaman offered her condolences and assured family members of the soldier that the perpetrators of the ghastly crime would be brought to justice.

Aurangzeb was kidnapped by terrorists last week was later shot dead by terrorists. His body was intercepted by a team of police and Army in Gussu village – some 10 kilometres away from Kalampora in Pulwama district.

The Army jawan, who was involved in the encounter of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Sameer Tiger, was a resident of Poonch.

According to the sources of the intelligence agencies, Pakistan’s ISI may have been played in the killing of Aurangzeb and may have even asked terror outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen to not claim responsibility. It is learnt that ISI is keeping a close watch on the local situation in J&K – especially because there is an increased anger after the killing and support for the Indian Army.

Aurangzeb was laid to rest in Poonch with full state honours on Saturday and hundreds of people had attended his last rites. The martyred jawan’s body was earlier flown from 92 Base Hospital located at the 15 Corps at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar.