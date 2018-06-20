Delhi police seized nine-kg psychotropic drugs; arrested a drug syndicate

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has detained a drug syndicate from the Kashmere Gate area and seized 5 kg of Ketamine and 4 kg of Pseudo-Ephedrine.

The crime branch of the Dwarka Police station received a tiff-off that Satya Narayan Dubey, the accused will be present at the GPO bus station in Kashmere Gate to supply a large quantity of Ketamine and Pseudo-Ephedrine in powder form.

The team laid a trap for the drug syndicate in the provided location and apprehended him. When searched, 5 kg of Ketamine Powder and 4 kg of Pseudo-Ephedrine were recovered from a bag.

The convicted is from Shahganj in Uttar Pradesh and has been living in Delhi since 1990. He started working at a pharmaceutical company and got his experience in the trade of medicine. Then he opened his own chemist shop but because of some medical conditions, he was not able to continue with his business. During his decade-long career in the pharmaceutical industry, he got well-versed with banned psychotropic substances which were sold on the black market at much higher rates. Pushed by poor financial conditions, he entered trade of psychotropic drugs and started procuring several banned substances through his different contacts gained his days as a chemist.

Upon interrogation, he said that he procures the government-supplied medicines of CGHS, ESI Hospitals, and government hospitals through pharmacists and after removing the stamps, he further supplies them in the black market for a huge profit.

The Narcotics Squad of North-East District police reacted promptly on a tip-off regarding supply of ganja by two people. They laid a trap under the flyover near a railway line at Nand Nagari and stopped the accused, carrying a bag on their vehicle. On a cursory search, a total of 5.1 kg of ganja was recovered from their bag.

The Narcotics Squad of South-West District detained a notorious drug peddler lady and recovered 4 kg of fine quality cannabis. On June 15, the police received information about the accused, Chandrawati, who is actively involved in the supply and sale of ganja in the RK Puram and the South Campus areas. A trap was laid for her near the Sector 5 bus stand at RK Puram. She was then intercepted and arrested.