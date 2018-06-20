Dh50,000 fine for breaking this rule in UAE

Ministry of Human Resource sand Emiratization (MoHRE) issues a new set of measures to ensure full commitment to the midday break rule by companies, which is in effect from June 15 to September 15.

The ministry will be forming 350 teams, working for the private sector that runs the ‘Taqeem’ service, which provide information to companies, evaluate the volume of work and register company labour accommodations in the ministry’s system.

Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resource sand Emiratization, recently issued a decision ordering that workers must not continue working under the sweltering sun at construction sites between 12:30pm to 3:00pm from June 15 till September 15 this year.

Maher Al Obad, Assistant Undersecretary of the ministry for inspection affairs, said the recent controlling measures are quite different than the measures that were enforced last year – in terms of consolidating partnership with the private sector as well as the community’s role in getting the midday break rule applied.

The inspection team will not only be confined to inspection, but will have another role to raise awareness and enlighten establishments and workers about the midday break regulations, and urge them to abide by it.

Al Obad said an electronic system has been initiated, which will collect information, including place of violation detected by the Taqeem (evaluation) teams and is immediately sent to the ministry, after which the ministry assigns its inspection team to visit the work site and book the erring company.

A company found breaking the midday break rule could risk a fine of Dh5,000 per worker with a maximum fine of Dh50,000 if there are multiple workers.

The company’s file with the ministry could be also suspended or its ranking in the ministry’s classification scheme could be lowered, depending on the severity of the violation.

Al Obad added that anybody can report a violation to the ministry by dialing 80060 that is operating around the clock in four languages.

Once a complaint is registered in the electronic system, the nearest inspector is dispatched to the construction site to check on the complaint.

The midday break rule marks it 14th year in 2018. It compels employers to provide their workers with a shaded place to rest during the afternoon break time.