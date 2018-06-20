Fifa World Cup 2018, Portugal V Morocco: Its Cristiano Ronaldo Again!

Cristiano Ronaldo is continuing his good run in the World Cup so far. After scoring a match winning hat-trick in Portugal’s first match, the star striker sealed the deal with a terrific header in the opening moments of the match.

It was on 4th minute that Ronaldo wrestled away from his marker, before diving low to head home past Mohamedi. Coming so early in the match, the goal really demoralised the opposition. The Portugal talisman, with 85 goals has now got more international goals than any other European player in the history of football.

Although Portugal had won the match the inability of other players to match up to the star’s skill or feed him opportunities was once again evident. Portugals first shot at the target, by a player other than Cristiano Ronaldo came at the 39th minute with Gonçalo Guedes.

Morocco never recovered from the early jolt and the history would tell you that Portugal has never lost a World Cup match after leading in the first half and Morocco has never won a World Cup match after trailing at the interval.

Portugal’s next match is against Iran on 25th of June and Morocco will play Spain on the same day.