For the country, for the people, I devoted my life : Kummanam

Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan accepting honours from the people in Thiruvananthapuram said to them that his life had been devoted for the country and the people. Though got unexpectedly, He could not refuse the Governor position as it had been entrusted to him by the responsible people in his party.

He said that he had a confusion whether to take or not to take the position when it was offered to him by the President of India. Doubted Kummanam was given confidence by PM Narendra Modi who said that the humbleness which made him denounce a high position was in itself the eligibility to be in that position.PM asked him to take the position as a challenge. Kummanam vanished from his mind all the doubts after that talk and decided to take up the position.

Kummanam considered himself to be a mistaken personality. There were people who called him a fanatic, a reactionary and even a conservative. The stones thrown at him were his confidence. Former BJP State President thankfully remembered his colleagues who gave him all the courage to march forward no matter what. He has been happy that though his viewpoints were misunderstood earlier, now the circumstances have changed. He considered the Governor post as a recognition for his hard work to build secularism.