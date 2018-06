This is a breaking news. Governor’s rule has been approved in Jammu Kashmir.

After the BJP-PDP 3 years alliance has split, it was stated that Jammu Kashmir will be under the Governor’s rule.

This has been approved by the President and the Governor’s rule is to come into immediate effect.

Further details awaiting.