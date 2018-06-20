Here are some easy ways to identify True Love and Fake Love

A true lover is one who loves you unconditionally, cares about you, helps you through thick and thin, treats you as his/her family, and no matter what happens to your looks, financial status and life, he/she will always be beside you holding your hand.

Here are some ways to find out your lover is true or not :

1.Talk to your lover

If you have doubts about your relationship, airing them in a calm and mature conversation is the best Way to make sure both of you are on the same page.

2.Identify whether your lover ties you into certain limits or conditions

True love is unconditional and defined by trust and faith throughout the relationship.

3.Consider the influence of money

Sometimes money drives people to act like they love you when they don’t really. Make sure that your lover loves you and makes you feel special even if you’re financially poor.

4.Think about how much you talk to your lover

What happens when you don’t talk to him/her? Does he/she get angry or frustrated, or does he/she not react?

Note that talking every day is not mandatory – you can have a true and healthy relationship even if you don’t talk every day.

5.Think about your physical relationship

A good physical relationship is important but not mandatory.

If your lover wants you to get intimate, it might be lust rather than true love.

If you say no to getting physical and there is no change in your lover’s behavior, then that might be a sign of true love.

6.Think about the influence of family

If your lover is ready to introduce yourself to his/her family then he might be really serious about you. And if he/she gets angry when you ask him/her to tell about you to his/her family, it might be sign of danger.

Remember that different people have different relationships with

their families, and there could be a legitimate reason if your lover is

Hesitant about introducing you to his/her family.

7.Think about the role of respect in your relationship

Absolute respect given to each other is a great sign of true love and a healthy relationship.