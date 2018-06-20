Here are some interesting facts about Indian model Rupali Sood

Rupali Sood is a Gorgeous Indian model and Actress. She was born on 23 June 1993 in Punjab India. Basically, she belongs from Shimla. but She lives in Delhi. By profession, She is a Fitness Model and Actress who works in Punjabi songs.

Rupali Sood actively shares her beautiful moments on social media sites with her followers. She has lots of followers on social media. She is also working on few advertisements.

Also See : After Swara Bhaskar, Two More Actresses Go Bold With Masturbation Scene: See Trailer

Her career path was decided since her school days, as she used to participate in many cultural activities and Dance programs etc.

Her first song is ”Horn Blow” with Punjabi singer Hardy Sandhu. This song is a super hit. After this song, Rupali Sood got the fame. The song has currently over 119 Million views on YouTube.

Rupali Sood made her debut to film industry through the Punjabi film ‘Yaarana’ (2015), it is a sport based Punjabi film. It was directed by Ranbir Pushp and produced by Sukhbir Sandhar, Ranjana Kent.

Her hobbies includes Traveling, Dancing, modelling and Acting. Her favourite foods are Chocolates. Her favorite actor is Salman Khan and Favorite Actress is Deepika Padukone.