Here-is-the-Complete--Winners’-List-of-Gold-Awards-2018

Gold Awards 2018 was held on June 19, 2018, at Filmistan Studios and it was a star-studded event. From Naagin superstars Mouni Roy, Anita Hassanandani, Karishma Tanna to the cast of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein – Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya and Bepannah actress Jennifer Winget, among others, the who’s who of Teletown were present to grace the event.
Here is the complete winner’s list of the Gold Awards 2018:
Going for Gold this time at the @goldawardstv and this one’s for the entire team at Bepannaah for their collective effort – fantastic writers, an incredible camera crew, the best co-actors and a supporting cast of critics and constants – my family, friends and fans who have more faith in me than I have in myself sometimes. What a reminder to tell you that hard work is truly rewarded and reassurance that atleast, I’m on the right path!
@arjunbijlani ??? Love U?? congratulations @krystledsouza #goldawards #GoldAwards2018 #zeegoldawards2018 #arjunbijlani #dancedeewane #DeepRajSingh #ritik #naagin #mjht#ishqmeinmarjawan #ardeep #deera #love #goals #fun#smile #nature #hair #sunset #swag #hot #look #life #cool #bestoftheday #actor #acting #webstagram #naagin #ritik #amazing #all_shots ???
- Best TV Show Award
Ishq Mein Marjawaan
- Best TV Show Award (Popular)
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
- Best Show Award (Critics)
Ishq Subhan Allah
- Fit Actor (Male)
Vivek Dahiya
- Fit Actor (Female)
Surbhi Jyoti and Karishma Tanna
- Stylish Diva
Hina Khan
- Best Jodi
Shivangi Joshi – Mohsin Khan (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai)
- Best Comic Role (Male)
Maninder Singh (Kya Haal Mr Panchal)
- Best Comic Role (Female)
Krystle D’Souza (Belan Wali Bahu)
- Rising Film Star Award
Mouni Roy
- Best Actor
Vivian Dsena (Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki)
- Best Actor (Popular)
Nakuul Mehta
- Best Actress
Jennifer Winget
- Best Supporting Actor
Sachin Tyagi
- Best Supporting Actress
Parul Chauhan
- Best Reality Show
Rising Star Season 2
- Most Steller Performance of The Year
Surbhi Chandna