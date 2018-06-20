Here-is-the-Complete--Winners’-List-of-Gold-Awards-2018

Gold Awards 2018 was held on June 19, 2018, at Filmistan Studios and it was a star-studded event. From Naagin superstars Mouni Roy, Anita Hassanandani, Karishma Tanna to the cast of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein – Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya and Bepannah actress Jennifer Winget, among others, the who’s who of Teletown were present to grace the event.

Here is the complete winner’s list of the Gold Awards 2018:

Best TV Show Award

Ishq Mein Marjawaan

Best TV Show Award (Popular)

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Best Show Award (Critics)

Ishq Subhan Allah

Fit Actor (Male)

Vivek Dahiya

Fit Actor (Female)

Surbhi Jyoti and Karishma Tanna

Stylish Diva

Hina Khan

Best Jodi

Shivangi Joshi – Mohsin Khan (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai)

Best Comic Role (Male)

Maninder Singh (Kya Haal Mr Panchal)

Best Comic Role (Female)

Krystle D’Souza (Belan Wali Bahu)

Rising Film Star Award

Mouni Roy

Best Actor

Vivian Dsena (Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki)

Best Actor (Popular)

Nakuul Mehta

Best Actress

Jennifer Winget

Best Supporting Actor

Sachin Tyagi

Best Supporting Actress

Parul Chauhan

Best Reality Show

Rising Star Season 2

Most Steller Performance of The Year

Surbhi Chandna