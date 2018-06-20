Here is the Complete Winners’ List of Gold Awards 2018

Gold Awards 2018 was held on June 19, 2018, at Filmistan Studios and it was a star-studded event. From Naagin superstars Mouni Roy, Anita Hassanandani, Karishma Tanna to the cast of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein – Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya and Bepannah actress Jennifer Winget, among others, the who’s who of Teletown were present to grace the event.

Here is the complete winner’s list of the Gold Awards 2018:

 

  • Best TV Show Award

Ishq Mein Marjawaan

  • Best TV Show Award (Popular)

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

  • Best Show Award (Critics)

Ishq Subhan Allah

  • Fit Actor (Male)

Vivek Dahiya

  • Fit Actor (Female)

Surbhi Jyoti and Karishma Tanna

  • Stylish Diva

Hina Khan

  • Best Jodi

Shivangi Joshi – Mohsin Khan (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai)

  • Best Comic Role (Male)

Maninder Singh (Kya Haal Mr Panchal)

  • Best Comic Role (Female)

Krystle D’Souza (Belan Wali Bahu)

  • Rising Film Star Award

Mouni Roy

  • Best Actor

Vivian Dsena (Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki)

  • Best Actor (Popular)

Nakuul Mehta

  • Best Actress

Jennifer Winget

  • Best Supporting Actor

Sachin Tyagi

  • Best Supporting Actress

Parul Chauhan

  • Best Reality Show

Rising Star Season 2

  • Most Steller Performance of The Year

Surbhi Chandna

