Innocent reveals the stand of AMMA on taking Dileep back..!

Innocent who is currently on the helm of Association of Malayalam Movie Actors (AMMA) revealed that the association is undecided on whether or not to take actor Dileep back.

Dileep has been ousted from AMMA following his alleged involvement in the infamous Malayalam actress assault case. Meanwhile, Innocent who will be soon stepping down from the president stand of AMMA confirmed that Mohanlal will be taking charge as the new president in the next general body meeting, set to take place on 24 June.

