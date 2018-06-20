Rich Kid Isha Ambani Wants To Get Married With This Bollywood Actor Before her Engagement

The year 2018 started of as a bang for the Ambani household. India’s most prominent business family’s chairman Mukesh Ambani has not one, but two weddings lined up by the end of this year. Both these weddings are of his two precious gems, 26-year-old Isha Ambani and her twin brother Akash Ambani.

The first announcement came with Akash’s engagement with Shloka Mehta, daughter of Russell Mehta of Rosy Blue, and the second one came from Isha, who got engaged to 33-year-old Anand Piramal, heir to the Piramal legacy.

Isha Ambani, in 2015, was in the Forbes list of 12 powerful upcoming businesswomen in Asia. She got proposed by fiance Anand Piramal at a Mahabaleshwar temple. Anand Piramal is the son of business magnate and Piramal Enterprise chief Ajay Piramal. The Ambanis and Piramals know each other for four decades!

Before their fairytale romance, did you know that Isha Ambani once had a major celebrity crush on a hot Bollywood actor! She not only liked him but wanted to date him too! He’s none other than the very ‘committed’ Ranveer Singh!

Yes, it’s true that Isha had herself admitted in an interview once that Ranveer is her celebrity crush and if possible, she would like to marry him too. However, Ranveer Singh is in a committed relationship with Deepika Padukone and if one is to believe gossip mongers, he will soon be tying the knot with her in a destination wedding!