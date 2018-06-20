Janhvi Kapoor dance like Mother Sridevi: Watch Viral Video

Weeks before the official release of her Bollywood debut Dhadak received a mixed reaction from the viewers.

Now another video of Janhvi went viral on social media. Janhvi’s recent video has also been receiving a lot of love from her fans.

In the video, Janhvi can be grooving to Ishaqzaade popular track Jhallah Wallah which had originally featured brother Arjun Kapoor. Janhvi sports a traditional look in the video which seems to have been shot at a private event. It also features her sister Khushi.

While on the trailer launch she got emotional as she missed her mother, the late Sridevi’s presence at the special occasion.

“I definitely miss her today. The biggest and most helpful tip she has given me is to work hard and to feel every emotion,” Janhvi had said

“Papa did not give me any acting tips, but love, encouragement and a lot of support. So I think that is more than enough,” she had said.

Dhadak will hit the screens on July 20.

