Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter’s romantic tale Dhadak Title Track Out: Watch VIDEO

Dhadak, the makers have released the first song of the film – Dhadak Hai Na. The recently released title track of the movie gives an insight into the unconventional love story of Parthavi aka Janhvi Kapoor and Madhukar aka Ishaan Khatter. The song will tug at your heartstrings instantly. The romantic composition by music director duo Ajay-Atul is one that will stay with you for a long time.

Ajay said, “When we first heard the narration of Sairat, we knew that it was going to be an epic love story. So, while composing the music of the film that thought remained at the core. “Dhadak Hai Na” is a completely new composition, but it was made with the same thought of creating something epic. Like Sairat, the music of Dhadak has the quality of being cinematic and dramatic. It’s made on an international soundscape and when listeners hear the theme song, I think they will feel the depth and the scale of the composition.”

Watch Video Below:

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor dance like Mother Sridevi: Watch Viral Video