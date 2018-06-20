Less Known Love Affairs Of Preity Zinta Before She Get Married At 41

Preity Zinta is one Bollywood actress who has had a controversial past when it comes to her personal relationships. In 2016, she got married her longtime partner Gene Goodenough in a private ceremony in Los Angeles. But it looks like even her marriage could not put a full stop on the buzz around her relationships.

The actress turned businesswoman has been linked to quite a few other men. Take a look at who they are:

Ness Wadia

The relationship of these two went on for a long time and both of them together owned the IPL team Kings XI Punjab in IPL. but after a while, they separated because of mutual dispute, in which the case is still going on in court.

Yuvraj Singh

Pictures of Preity Zinta getting cozy with her IPL team Kings XI Punjab player Yuvraj Singh went viral on the internet in 2015. This made many, including the media, believe that the two were in a relationship. However, through a tweet, Preity later clarified that she has never dated or intended to date Yuvraj Singh.

Marc Robinson

Around the start of her acting career, Preity was reportedly in an intimate relationship with model Marc Robinson. In fact, the two were believed to be in a live-in relationship but broke up a couple of years later because of their busy schedules.

Salman Khan



Preity was in a relationship with Ness Wadia and faced a tough time convincing her beau about her friendship with Salman.

Shekhar Kapur

Preity Zinta is also rumored to have romanced Bollywood director Shekhar Kapur. Kapur’s ex-wife Suchitra Krishnamoorthy alleged that she broke up with him because of his affair with Preity. However, Preity had denied the claim saying that she had to bear the brunt of someone else’s paranoia.

Lars Kjeldsen

Lars Kjeldsen was no stranger to India since he had been working on several civil projects in Mumbai for many years. He had been married once in the past but had split, and those days was fresh out of his relationship with actress Preity Zinta. He was often seen accompanying the actress at many social events, and they were considered to be in a strong affiliation. Little is known about the exact reason for their breakup.