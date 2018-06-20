Hot Nia Sharma Reveals Too Much In Naked Dress At Zee Gold Awards 2018: See Pics

Indian television industry hosted a grand awards ceremony with Zee Gold Awards 2018 on Tuesday. Amidst the stars galore, one face that stole everyone’s thunder was TV star and social media hottie Nia Sharma.

Yes, the young actress who despite not being a regular on the small screen, stepped out in style at the Gold Awards 2018 red carpet. She wore a daring white cleavage-revealing naked dress, an outfit that was definitely too bold for Indian television audiences.

Nevertheless, an unapologetic Nia Sharma left no stones unturned in flaunting her sexy curves, even if it required giving the cameras a peek through inside her sheer gown. These hot pictures of Nia Sharma are a must-see from the awards night.

Nia Sharma attended the Zee Gold Awards 2018 wearing a sheer white gown by Shaahid Amir Ankolkar. Now, this dress with a turtleneck and sexy keyhole neckline was not the only feature that caught onlookers’ attention. It bore a sheer, complete see-through skirt, which with a little help from Nia showed off the actress’ curves gorgeously.

While everything from neckline to the bottom worked for us, we think the sparkly-beaded long sleeves could have been avoided. Because there are too many elements to pay attention to and it is here where Nia went overboard. Nevertheless, kudos to the star for introducing the India TV audiences to a ‘risque’ dress in a true sense. Nia teamed up her white dress with bright pink pumps and looked fab!