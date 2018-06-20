No ordinary granny, Nanammal is a yogini

If you want to learn the original yoga, which gives you inner and outer peace, then welcome to Ozone Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. Established in 1972, they teach yoga which focuses primarily on Pranayama(breath control). This yoga centre is blessed with the presence of the 98-year-old yoga teacher, Nannamal.On International Women’s Day, Nannamal received Nari Shakthi Puraskar from the President of India and also got a chance to have lunch with the PM of India Narendra Modi. She became the oldest recipient of Padmashri in 2018.

Nanammal’s yoga is extremely different from the ‘Billion Dollar’ lucrative yoga that is in vogue nowadays. For Nanammal Yoga is much more than a mere exercise, its how one controls his breath and thereby gain the flexibility and balance of the body. Her family also had the Indian traditional knowledge of Siddha and Yoga which made it easier for her to practice it from a little age. Everyone at her home performed Yoga, even her 107-year-old mother Ponammal!

The unstoppable passion for Yoga is what gave her the fitness and health still at this old age. Nanammal’s menu is minimalist: simple meals of porridge made with millets for breakfast, greens and rice for lunch, and milk and fruits for dinner.she is completely against white sugar and has implemented this habit in her home too where her children still use jaggery instead of white sugar. The traditional Indian food that she is having every day is in itself nutritious with the richness of fibre and calcium.

At a time, when even the youngsters like to sleep till 8, Nanammal wakes up at 5’o clock. After waking up it’s her routine to drink 500ml of water added with cumin. She brushes her teeth using neem sticks and takes some with her when she has to travel. Healthy food makes her snack like fruits, milk with honey and turmeric powder etc.

With 36 serious practitioners of Yoga from her family itself, she is blessed with a student wealth of 600 who are teaching Yoga across the world. Though Nanammal got many international offers she rejected those as she didn’t know English.

At 14 years of age, Nanammal won a district level competition for the weapon based Tamil martial art ‘Silambattam’.Currently, she is on her mission to teach girl students Yoga techniques by visiting various educational institutions to help them solve many health related problems.

The Ozone Yoga centre is now run by her son Balakrishnan who there offers a two year teacher training course, a diploma in yoga and naturopathy, certified by the Bharat Sevak Samaj(BSS) of the Indian Government.If you want to know and learn more please feel free to contact Ozone Yoga Center, call: 9344704251