This is a breaking news. PDP MLAs met up with former Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister.

A day after the BJP-PDP alliance has broken up, 4 PDP MLAs meet up with former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

READ ALSO: GOVERNOR’S 1ST MEETING TODAY; BREAKING NEWS

Is the PDP planning to team up with the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (NC) after being dumped by BJP?

Further details awaiting.