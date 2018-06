Actor Saikumar and Prasanna Kumari’s daughter Vaishnavi Saikumar got married to Sujith Kumar on Tuesday.

Prasanna Kumari is the first wife of Saikumar. Saikumar ended the 20-year-long marriage with Prasanna Kumari in 2008.

A few celebrities made it for the wedding, Saikumar was not spotted anywhere.

