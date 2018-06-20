South Indian actresses who died at a young age – See Pics

Silk Smitha

Known as the Silk of the Film Industry, Vijayalakshmi Vadlapati is better known as “Silk Smitha”. The Telugu born actress has starred in more than 450 films in languages like Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada. The dusky diva was ultimately seen as a sex symbol among film industry and audience in 1980s. The name Silk was conferred to her post her performance in the Tamil film ‘Vandichakaram’. Silk Smitha, was the glam doll during those days. In the year 1996, Silk committed suicide at her Chennai residence.

Soundarya

Soundarya started her career in the year 1993 in the film ‘Rajendrudu Gajendrudu’. After the success of her film Hello Brother in the year 1994, Soundarya rose to fame. The actress shared screen space with Super Star Rajinikanth for the blockbuster hit Arunachalam’, which became the highest-grossing film of 1997 in Tamil. The pregnant actress died in a plane crash in the year 2004 on her way to campaign for BJP.

Aarthi Agarwal

Aarthi Agarwal debuted in a Telugu film Nuvvu Naaku Nachav opposite Venkatesh in the year 2001. Aarthi worked with leading Telugu actors like Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Balakrishna, Mahesh Babu and others. The actress attempted suicide in the year 2005 and was later rescued from the mishap. It was in 2015, the actor was declared dead due to cardiac arrest. The reason behind the mishap was liposuction, due to which the actress suffered from breathing issues.

Prathyusha

Prathyusha debuted at the age of 17 in the film ‘Rayudu’ in the year 1998. The actress was seen in a couple of Tamil films, but unfortunately, her Tamil flicks did not do well at the box office. In the year 2002, the actress committed suicide along with her boyfriend as both their families disagreed to their marriage proposal.

Phataphat Jayalaxmi

Phataphat Jayalakshmi was introduced in Director K Balachander ‘s film Aval Oru Thodar Kathai starring Kamal Haasan. Her career was in peak with offers in Tamil and Telugu industry with all leading stars like Rajinikanth, Kamal, Chiranjeevi. The actress committed suicide in the year 1980.

Monal Naval

Monal, sister of actress Simran, made her debut in 2001 in Badri alongside Vijay but Paarvai Ondre Podhume with Kunal released first. She appeared in a few more films, with most turning out to be moderate successes at the box office. At the time of her death, she was working on Dadagiri, a Telugu film which featured her opposite Suman and the film remained uncompleted. Monal committed suicide in the year 2002.