You May Wonder After Knowing The Whopping Salary Janhvi Kapoor Getting In Debut Movie Dhadak

Bollywood’s highly awaited film Dhadak starring Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar is all set to rock the silver screen. However, the trailer of the film received mixed responses from the audience. Karan Johar is launching the two youngsters in the official remake of the super-hit Marathi film ‘Sairat’. While this is Janhvi Kapoor’s debut film, Ishaan will be seen in his second film after ‘Beyond the Clouds’.

Apart from Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar, the film features big names from the industry in fields like music, direction, and production. Dhadak is set in the Rajasthani background as it tells the story of two youngsters who fall in love against all odds of their society.

Have you wondered how much salary those who featured in the movie earned for their roles in the film?

One of the most prominent actors in the industry, Ashutosh Rana has always impressed us with his acting skills. Ashutosh Rana will be seen in a negative role in the film as the father of Parthavi (Janhvi). He has been paid Rs 80 lakh for his role.

After giving the soulful music in the film ‘Sairat’, music composer duo Ajay-Atul have given music to its remake ‘Dhadak’ as well. They have received a whopping Rs 1.5 crore for giving music in Dhadak.

Also Read: Throwback Video: Naughty Khushi Kapoor annoying Sridevi will give you a smile

In his second film, Ishaan Khattar is playing the lead role in the film. Interestingly, the young star is getting Rs. 60 lakh for his role in the film. The daughter of late Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut with none-other-than Karan Johar in ‘Dhadak’.

She is winning hearts all over with the release of the trailer. Janhvi Kapoor is starring in the film as Parthavi, Ishaan’s love interest. The star kid received Rs 60 lakh for her launch movie in the industry.

Apart from this, the budget of the film is revealed to be Rs 30 crore. Let’s hope the film becomes a box-office success and Janhvi Kapoor shines in her debut film.