A.D.G.P Responds to his Daughter’s Alleged Attack on Gavaskar, Says he drives rash, Injury came From an Accident

A.D.G.P Sudesh Kumar who was tanned by a number of allegations in the past few days has finally responded. He denied his daughter assaulting Gavaskar and said that he was driving rash and that such negligent driving eventually resulted in the accident. He also accused Gavaskar of trying to defame his image in public. Sudesh Kumar added that he has security threats.

see also: Police driver assault case : Eye wintness’ account against ADGP’s daughter; Noose tightens

Gavaskar had earlier lodged a complaint that A.D.G.P’s daughter had beaten him . He is currently undergoing treatment in Trivandrum Kuttichal Medical College Hospital. It is interesting that the A.D.G.P had waited so long to make a reply about this incident. It seems like a well thought out and planned statement which will set a base for the legal wars to be fought.

Gavaskar’s revelation had given courage to a number of other police officers to speak about the servitude they had to face in the department an the Slavery issue had taken Kerala Politics by storm. C.N Pinarayi Vijayan has promised stern action against such officers.