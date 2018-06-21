Acidity-Causes,-Symptoms-&-Home-Remedies

Acidity or acid reflux is a very common condition affecting many Indians. This condition is characterized by heartburn felt around the lower chest area, which is caused by the stomach acid flowing back up into the food pipe. Very few people realize the unhealthy eating habits and poor lifestyle choices that cause this condition.

The common causes of acidity include:

1. Stress

2. Consumption of spicy and non-vegetarian foods.

3. Smoking and alcohol

4. Erratic meals – missing meals followed by binge eating

5. Stomach ailments like Gastro esophageal reflux disease (GERD)

6. Medications like non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS)

Usually doctors prescribe antacids to treat acidity.

Here are a few home remedies for acidity which actually work.

1. Bananas, coconut water have an antacid action.

2. Chew few tulsi/basil leaves or 2-3 pods of clove.

3. Chew few mint leaves or drink mint water.

4. Chew some fennel seeds (saunf) or drink saunf water.

5. Chew some cumin seeds (zeera) or drink zeera water.

6. Boil 2 pods of green cardamom (elaichi) in water, cool and drink.

7. Eat a small piece of jaggery after meals; it has magnesium, which has antacid action.

8. Take a small piece of ginger, crush together with a piece of jaggery and chew.

9. Take a magnesium supplement.

10. Take 1 tsp amla powder everyday with water.

11. Dissolve 1 tsp Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) in a glass of water and consume on empty stomach.

12. Swallow 2 black peppercorns. However, if you are suffering from ulcers, you should not try black pepper and ACV.

Some dietary and lifestyle changes can help improve acidity symptoms drastically:

1. Eat slowly, chew properly.

2. Eat small and frequent meals.

3. Eat your last meal at least 2 hours before bedtime.

4. Avoid eating very spicy foods.

5. Limit alcohol intake, quit smoking.

6. Stress management.

These home remedies and lifestyle changes can be used to get relief, with or without antacids, depending upon the cause of acidity.

