Actor Vijay’s next film ‘Sarkar’

The Vijay-A.R. Murugadoss combo is back. The actor’s next film will be called ‘Sarkar’, production house Sun Pictures announced on Twitter on Thursday. The film will see a Deepavali release.

The music for the film will be composed by A.R. Rahman. On the first-look poster that was released for #Thalapathy62, we see a slickly-dressed Vijay with a brightly-lit city in the background. The female lead for ‘Sarkar’ has not yet been announced.

The poster shows the crew of the film, with cinematographer Girish Gangadharan, and film editor Sreekar Prasad among others. The working title of the film was ‘Thalapathy62’.

This will be the third time that Vijay and Murugadoss are working together; the duo earlier collaborated for ‘Thuppakki’ and ‘Kaththi’.