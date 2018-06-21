After Meeting Rahul Gandhi, Kamal Hassan to Meet Sonia Gandhi

Kamal Hassan has his big release Viswaroopam due, but the actor is not keeping his political moves to be made after the release of the film. On Wednesday, he met Congress President Rahul Gandhi at Rahul’s residence. Later the Congress President shared a picture of the Kamal and Rahul shaking hands on Twitter saying that he enjoyed meeting Kamal Hassan. Rahul said that two leaders discussed a number of issues including the political situation in Tamil Nadu.

Enjoyed meeting @ikamalhaasan in Delhi today. We discussed a wide range of issues concerning our two parties, including the political situation in Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/cPWQd8w7YY — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 20, 2018

Kamal Hassan’s next move is to meet former Congress President Sonia Gandhi at her residence on Thursday. Kamal had already met the election commission to formally register his political party, Makkal Needhi Maiam.

Kamal, who entered politics earlier this year had also backed Arvind Kejriwal in his protest. He is apparently happy to join with anyone who is against BJP.