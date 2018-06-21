Army & Navy perform yoga in air, land and water: SEE VIRAL PICS

The nation led Prime Minister Narendra Modi had celebrated International Yoga Day 2018 with, of course, yoga in Dehradun.

Not only India but all around the world, people are observing the International Yoga Day.

Not one to be left behind, the Indian Army and the Navy also joined in the celebrations and performed yoga on land and in sea and air. All branches of the armed forces took part in the celebrations from Ladakh in the North to Kochi, Kerala in the South.

The Indian Air Force personnel took to the skies to perform yoga in the air, highlighting the fact that no place is too far to perform yoga to keep the body, soul and mind healthy.

The Instructors of Paratroopers Training School of the India Air Force practised yoga at 15,000 feet and provided us with some unbelievable and breath-taking pictures. The aim: To spread a “unique message of good health, happiness, harmony and peace”.

Yoga at 15000 Feet : #YogaDay2018 – A unique message of good health, happiness, harmony & peace from the Airwarriors of IAF. The Instructors of Paratroopers Training School of the India Air Force practicing Yoga in the Blue Sky. (Wg Cdr KBS Samyal & Wg Cdr Gajanand Yadav). pic.twitter.com/WgdzmOsiLR — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 20, 2018

Meanwhile, on land, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel performed Surya Namaskar in the cold desert of Ladakh at an altitude of 18,000 feet, where many of us might face difficulty in breathing.

#WATCH Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel perform Surya Namaskar in cold desert of Ladakh at an altitude of 18,000 feet pic.twitter.com/ky3PmJUm0G — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2018

ITBP jawans deployed on the ‘eastern-most tip’ of the Northeast performed ‘River Yoga’ in Digaru river, in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohitpur.

Arunachal Pradesh: Indo Tibetan Border Police jawans perform ‘River Yoga’ in Digaru river, in Lohitpur #InternationalYogaDay2018 pic.twitter.com/zlhIj2CvtL — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2018

READ ALSO: International Yoga Day 2018: Yoga one of the most powerful unifying forces, Says PM Modi

In Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam, Vice Admiral Karambir Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command and other Navy personnel performed yoga at the Eastern Naval Command to mark International Yoga Day 2018.

Eastern naval command staff perform yoga on board INS Jyothi in Bay of Bengal off Visakhapatnam. Eastern Naval Command’s submarine staff also participated in #InternationalYogaDay2018. pic.twitter.com/M1tmfUZM6r — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2018

Eastern Naval Command staff also performed yoga on board INS Jyothi in the Bay of Bengal off Visakhapatnam. Eastern Naval Command’s submarine staff also participated.

Meanwhile, off the coast of Kochi in Kerala, Navy personnel performed yoga on board INS Jamuna. Some 1000 Navy officers and sailors also practised yoga aboard INS Viraat.

Navy personnel perform Yoga onboard INS Jamuna off Kochi, Kerala. #InternationalYogaDay2018 pic.twitter.com/aqCVcuawmy — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2018

Soldiers at the South West Command in Jaipur also performed yoga asanas to become a part of the celebrations.