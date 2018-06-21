After Enka Veetu Mapillai Reality show controversies, Arya’s family preparing again for the wedding

Enge Veetu Mapillai, a reality TV show on Colors Tamil, featured actor Arya looking for a bride through the show. In the Grand Finale, the actor left the audience shocked by saying he needed to spend more time with the three girls to decide.

While the three contestants accepted his decision graciously, the audience was in no mood to accept Arya’s decision. Many trolls pointed out that this was not a reality show, but a show that treated women like a toy. Lyricist Vivek lashed out against the actor and the channel regarding the show.

After a lot of controversies and dramas now Arya’s family is planning a wedding and even started their preparations. But it is not Arya’s marriage. The family is planning the marriage of Arya’s brother Sathya who is also acted in films like Amarakavyam and Puthamakam.

Satya’s bride is Bhavana. Both were college mates and in an affair. The duo will tie the knot in June 22nd.

