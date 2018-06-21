Can-you-guess-this-Bollywood-actress-with-this-childhood-video

They are the future stars of Bollywood. In the entertainment industry, there a lot of kids who we often gush about every now and then. From their cute pictures going viral to the details about their daily routine, kids born in the tinsel town are celebrities in their own right who make headlines from the day they are born.

Taimur Ali Khan is one such cute munchkin. Another one is Jahnvi Kapoor. The daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s has already become popular much before her Bollywood debut because of the beauty that she carries from her mother. Sridevi and Jahnvi had done a photoshoot together and they have also walked the ramp together. These public outings have made the Kapoor favourite for the papparazi.

But do you know Kapoor has also presented an award to Shah Rukh Khan as a child? Watch the video below.

