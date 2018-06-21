CEO Dies After His Mobile Phone Explodes While Charging

In yet another incident of smartphone explosion while charging turning fatal, Nazrin Hassan, Cradle Fund CEO died today after one of his phones exploded while charging.

Hassan was using BlackBerry and Huawei smartphones. Both the smartphones were kept on charging in Hassan’s bedroom. The explosion led to a fire on the mattress in the room.

The Impact was so devastating that it was difficult to identify as to which of the two smartphones actually exploded due to overheating. However, the police claimed that the death was caused due to the smoke inhalation from the explosion and not the shrapnel from the smartphone.

Nazrin was educated in the United Kingdom with a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B Hons) from the University of Buckingham in 1994. He was also an Executive Committee member of the United Kingdom Executive Council for Malaysian Students (UKEC).

He was the former Council Member of Technopreneurs Association of Malaysia (TeAM), an organisation that represents all technology entrepreneurs in Malaysia where he lobbied tirelessly for a development fund to narrow the funding gap in the early stage.

According to his brother-in-law, the death was apparently not caused by the fire. The relative said on social media that when one of the smartphones exploded, the broken parts of it hit Hassan on the back of the head which likely caused “blunt trauma”. After this, the explosion led to a fire in the bedroom, but by then Hassan is said to have been already dead.

“He had two phones, one Blackberry and a Huawei. We don’t know which one exploded. Who would have thought such an innocuous routine procedure is the reason three young kids will grow up without their father by their side,” Hassan’s brother-in-law told The Malaysian Insight.

According to an official statement issued by Cradle Fund, “The post-mortem report concluded the cause of death as being a complication of blast injuries attributable to an exploding handphone that was being charged next to him.”