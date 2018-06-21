Chilli Garlic Prawns: Recipe

Spicy and rich with flavours, this dish is a favourite of those who relish seafood.

Ingredients

Tiger Prawns (12 to 18 count) – 24 pcs

Diced onions – 100 g

Capsicum – 150 g

Sliced green chillies – 25 g

Ginger – 50 g

Garlic – 50 g

Refined flour – 75 g

Corn flour – 50 g

Sugar – 2 g

Salt – 3 g

Monosodium glutamate – 3 g

Oil – For frying

Red colour – 5 ml

White pepper powder – 2 g

Method of preparation

Marinate the prawn in refined flour, corn flour, sugar, salt, monosodium glutamate & white pepper powder. Shallow fry for about 5 minutes. Stir fry the capsicum, onions, green chilli and chopped ginger & garlic. Add sugar, salt, monosodium glutamate and white pepper powder. Add fish stock, mix in the prawns and cook for about 3 minutes. Serve hot with hot garlic sauce.

Also Read: Thalassery Prawns Curry: Recipe