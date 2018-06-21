Chilli Garlic Prawns: Recipe

Chilli-Garlic-Prawns

Spicy and rich with flavours, this dish is a favourite of those who relish seafood.

Ingredients

  • Tiger Prawns (12 to 18 count) – 24 pcs
  • Diced onions – 100 g
  • Capsicum – 150 g
  • Sliced green chillies – 25 g
  • Ginger – 50 g
  • Garlic – 50 g
  • Refined flour – 75 g
  • Corn flour – 50 g
  • Sugar – 2 g
  • Salt – 3 g
  • Monosodium glutamate – 3 g
  • Oil – For frying
  • Red colour – 5 ml
  • White pepper powder – 2 g

Method of preparation
Marinate the prawn in refined flour, corn flour, sugar, salt, monosodium glutamate & white pepper powder. Shallow fry for about 5 minutes. Stir fry the capsicum, onions, green chilli and chopped ginger & garlic. Add sugar, salt, monosodium glutamate and white pepper powder. Add fish stock, mix in the prawns and cook for about 3 minutes. Serve hot with hot garlic sauce.

