Chilli Garlic Prawns: Recipe

Spicy and rich with flavours, this dish is a favourite of those who relish seafood.
Ingredients
- Tiger Prawns (12 to 18 count) – 24 pcs
- Diced onions – 100 g
- Capsicum – 150 g
- Sliced green chillies – 25 g
- Ginger – 50 g
- Garlic – 50 g
- Refined flour – 75 g
- Corn flour – 50 g
- Sugar – 2 g
- Salt – 3 g
- Monosodium glutamate – 3 g
- Oil – For frying
- Red colour – 5 ml
- White pepper powder – 2 g
Method of preparation
Marinate the prawn in refined flour, corn flour, sugar, salt, monosodium glutamate & white pepper powder. Shallow fry for about 5 minutes. Stir fry the capsicum, onions, green chilli and chopped ginger & garlic. Add sugar, salt, monosodium glutamate and white pepper powder. Add fish stock, mix in the prawns and cook for about 3 minutes. Serve hot with hot garlic sauce.
