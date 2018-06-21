Christian Numerologist Who Predicts Many Events Hints End of The Will World Begin Today

Since the time mankind has evolved on the planet, the human race has been predicting when and how the world will end. Steve Fletcher, a Christian numerologist who monitors the tragic events that hint the end of the world, believes that Raptures starts today, June 21.

Yes, while it is marked as the summer solstice, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere; biblical prophecy claims earth’s destruction from today. Steve went on explaining a number of factors that had allowed him to point the end of times which coincides with Summer Solstice 2018.

The rapture is a term which is used by Christians referring to a supposed end of time. It marks the return of the son God and during this event, all Christian believers, living and dead will rise up to the sky to join the Christ in the “twinkling of an eye”.

This occurs after a tribulation period which is seven years that are first if peace and unity around the world and then three and a half years of war and global epidemics. Talking about it Steve Fletcher said, “Time is up and all hell breaks loose after June 21, 2018.” He went on explaining the important events that took place this year which led him to come down to his predictions of the end of the world.

“Many people have had dreams and visions that the rapture will occur shortly after the death of Billy Graham [a prominent evangelical Christian figure],” wrote Steve on his website. Billy Graham passed away this year on the same day as Moses, February 21. Steve says, “That’s exactly four months or 120 days before June 21. That ties in with the 120 Jubilees since creation, and 120 years being the age that Moses was when he died. Very significant number, that 120.”

Steve Fletcher also explained other significant June 21 calculations that includes:

From the August 21, 2017 solar eclipse – 10 months.

From Chuck Mistler’s [another prominent evangelical Christian] death – 1 month 20 days.

From Stephen Hawking’s death – 99 days.

From Royal Wedding 33 days. Prince Harry is 33. Jesus was 33 at His resurrection.

From Christopher Hitchens [prominent atheist] death – 6 years, 6 months, and 6 days.

On June 21-22 there is a conjunction between Jupiter (represents Jesus) and the Moon (represents the bride/church) in the Libra constellation (represents the judgment seat of Christ).

The movie Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – premieres June 22, 2018. In the Rapture when we go up to Heaven, the devil and his angels are cast down to Earth (Revelation 12).

While most of us would take it as a coincidence, Fletcher continued, “The odds are of all of these events occurring on the same day by chance goes off the chart of probability. Thus, I believe that True Pentecost and the Rapture is on (or around) the adjusted Torah Calendar date of Thursday – June 21-22, 2018 – on the sixth day of the fourth month.”

The warning about the upcoming rapture predicted by Fletcher is the latest forecast of the arrival of the apocalypse. Earlier on April 23, 2018 it was predictor David Meade who said that day would be the end of the world.