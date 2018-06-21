Deepika Padukone’s yoga secrets

Many fans have wondered as to how does Deepika have the perfect body? The cat is out of the bag; its yoga.

Deepika Padukone has an athletic body type. Her typical workout routine is a fine mix of cardio and weight training. She added yoga to her daily fitness regimen in 2008. Deepika does a combination of push-ups and running for her strength training and combines it with yoga for relaxation.

Deepika Padukone starts with 10 slow cycles of Surya Namaskar. These sun salutations benefit the body, mind and soul. This beautiful set of yoga postures if done regularly can work wonders for every part of the body from head to toe. This yoga sequence helps with circulation of blood ensuring a disease-free body.

The cat stretch brings flexibility to the spine. It also strengthens the shoulders and the wrists. It works on the ab muscles and helps in achieving a toned abdomen. This asana is enormously beneficial in preventing back pain and maintaining a healthy spine.

Deepika Padukone has always had good skin and body but yoga has enhanced her glow, intensified her stamina, and composed her mind.

Also Read: Celebrity who practice yoga regularly- Bipasha Basu