Don’t Miss Virtual Avatar Of PM Modi Explaining : Video

While High-Intensity Interval training and weight lifting coupled with a fiber-rich, high-protein diet can help you achieve a slim body. You might also want to include yoga in your routine to help get a flat tummy! Yoga is a great way to help curb many diseases like diabetes, high cholesterol, arthritis, cardiovascular diseases, it can even help reduce menstrual pain- the list is never-ending.

There are about 12 ways to do Surya Namaskar. The idea is to stand in a praying pose outdoors in the sun while forming different poses.

See Video:

Surya Namaskar or Sun Salutation is a sequence of 12 powerful yoga poses. Besides being a great cardiovascular workout, Surya Namaskar is also known to have an immensely positive impact on the body and mind.

Surya Namaskar is best done early morning on an empty stomach. Each round of Sun Salutation consists of two sets, and each set is composed of 12 yoga poses. You might find several versions of how to practice Sun Salutation. However, it is advisable to stick to one particular version and practice it regularly for best results.