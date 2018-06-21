Facebook Messenger User? This New Change Will Make You Angry

Facebook is running out of places to put ads and the company itself admits this. They appear way too often in the news feeds and in many other places, but now, one place where you last expected an ad to pop up, your messenger, is all set to have ads too and this is going to be VIDEO ads.

Facebook tested static ads within messenger last time and video ads feel like a few steps further. The company said that the ads will start appearing in the chat app of a small set of users from June 25th. More users will get ads soon.

A Facebook spokesperson said “The company will be rolling out video ads gradually and thoughtfully.” The company will make people who “use Messenger each month” its top targets and promises that “they will remain in control of their experience.” What control are they talking about is still a question. While users might be able to hide or report an ad, or manage their targeting preferences, they cannot opt out of seeing them all together.

Facebook Messenger is a place where very serious conversations happen for most people. How are they gonna take an ad that pops up in the most inappropriate moment? Will they take it easy or will it drive them nuts?