France V Peru : France Rides on the lone goal of Kylian Mbappe

The last South American team to beat France in a World Cup match was Argentina in 1978. Since then France has remained unbeaten in the event, and in their last 7 World Cup fixtures the score is W3 and D4 for France. Peru would have hoped to change it around this time, but it wasn’t to be

Score France 1 – Peru 0

France had played quite an aggressive brand of football in their first match, having almost four shots on target by 8th minute. This time around, it was on 34th minute that Mbappe found the net as he converted a good chance from close range.

It was Giroud though, who did all the hardwork with a run in to the box to latch on to Griezmann’s throughball. His strike was deflected by Ramos, but it had beaten Gallese. Mbappe simply followed the ball in and was able to guide it over the line. It was a big blow for Peru, from which they never recovered.

