Google introduces offline mode for Chrome in India

Google introduces offline mode for Chrome on Android devices. When you’re connected to free, unmetered WiFi, Chrome will automatically download relevant articles, based on what content is most popular in your location,” Amanda Boss, Product Manager, Offline Chrome for Android, wrote in a blog post.

The company further noted that users who are signed into Chrome can also access relevant articles, based on browsing history. This downloaded content is then available at any point in time, sans internet connection.

“Chrome’s goal is to make the web work well for everyone, everywhere. From building offline capabilities to an automatic data saver, we’ve launched a number of features to improve web accessibility especially tailored to NBU markets.

Also Read : Google News Initiative India Training Network trains 8000 Journalists in India on fact checking

However, it can be frustrating and hard to access the web when you lose connectivity or spend days disconnected. Spotty connectivity shouldn’t stop us from accessing our favourite sites to get information, whether it’s recent news or the latest cricket results,” added Amanda.

The new feature will be available to users by updating to the latest version of Chrome on Android in Google Play.