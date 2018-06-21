HC--dismissed-the-petition--on-Grihalakshmi-Breastfeeding-Cover

Grihalakshmi magazine had triggered a controversy over its March 2018 cover featuring a woman breastfeeding a baby.

The high court dismissed the petition which earlier charged by the petitioner Felix MA and said, “Going by the contemporary community standards and without troubling ourselves with patent offensiveness—we may observe that, given the picture’s particular posture and its background setting (mother feeding the baby), as depicted in the magazine, it is not prurient or obscene; nor even suggestive of it. We, therefore, dismiss the writ petition.”

This surely is a relief for the Grihalakshmi magazine.

