Here are some unknown facts about Bollywood beauty Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is an Indian actress and film producer. She has established a career in Hindi films, and is one of the most popular and highest-paid actresses in India. She is the recipient of several awards, including one Filmfare Award from seven nominations. Born in Ayodhya and raised in Bangalore, Anushka Sharma had her first modelling assignment for the fashion designer Wendell Rodricks in 2007 and later moved to Mumbai to pursue a full-time career as a model. Anushka is the one of the most famous actress of the Bollywood.

In addition to acting in films, Sharma is the ambassador for multiple brands and products and has designed her own line of clothing for women, named Nush. She supports various charities and causes, including gender equality and animal rights, and is the co-founder of the production company Clean Slate Films. Sharma is married to the cricketer Virat Kohli.

Here are the top 5 secrets about Anushka.

3: Her father, Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma, is an army officer, She says “I take pride in saying that I am an army officer’s daughter even more than being an actor.”

4: Anushka Sharma was educated at the Army School there, and received a degree in arts from Mount Carmel College.

5: As of September 2014, Anushka Sharma is pursuing a Master of Economics degree through correspondence.