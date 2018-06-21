Holiday For Schools Due To Heavy Rain In Kerala

With rains continuing unabated over the past 24 hours, the district Collector has declared a holiday for all educational institutions except professional colleges in Alappuzha on Friday.

The holiday is applicable only in 3 thaluks in Alappuzha district including Cherthala, Ambalapuzha, and Karthikapalli.

At the same time, schools in Ernakulam district also declared a holiday for tomorrow. The holiday will be applicable to all schools including CBSE, and ICSE educational institutions. Professional colleges are excluded from holiday.