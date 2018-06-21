How-To-Apply-Eyeliner-The-Right-Way

It’s important to know how to apply it correctly, to avoid a line that’s thick and messy. This video shows the easy way to apply eyeliner.

What You Need

dark eye pencil, sharpener, matching eyeshadow, shadow brush

Follow These Steps

Sharpen eye pencil

To guarantee a clean application, sharpen your eye pencil every time you use it.

Tip: Sharpening your eye pencil before each use will help eliminate any accumulated bacteria.

Make a dotted line from the outer corner inward

Place the index finger of your non-dominant hand on the outer corner of your upper eyelid. With the eye closed, gently pull the lid taut. Starting at the outer corner of your upper eyelid and working toward the inner corner, use your pencil to draw small, light dots, as close to the lashes as you can, creating a thin dotted line all the way across the top of the lash line.

Connect the dots with eyeshadow

Dip a small eyeshadow brush into a shadow that matches your pencil; tap off any excess. Sweep the colour across the dotted line, blending it with the brush to blur and soften the dots.

Tip: An eyeshadow brush has small stiff bristles and a slanted tip.

Finish with the bottom lash

Sweep any colour that’s left on your brush onto the lower lid, just below the lashes. Start at the outer corner of the eye and work the shadow inward toward the middle of the eye, stopping a little less than halfway across the lower lash line.

Also Read:Beauty Hacks: Best Curly Hair Tips