I expected a troll attack.. Swara Bhaskar on Controversial masturbation scene in Veere Di Wedding

Swara Bhaskar, always a victim to cyberbullies. Yet another troll rain on her after the release of her multi-starrer film ‘Veere Di Wedding’. The actress is yet again brutally targeted by a few trolls over her masturbation scene in the film ‘Veere Di Wedding’

Speaking about the same, the actress said “I expected to be trolled for this. There is an inherent shock value to the scene. There are people in our society who slut shame. I am quite open about things, give my opinion on political issues, so people will not leave any opportunity to attack me but the film is much more than the masturbation scene,”

Also Read: After Swara Bhaskar, Two More Actresses Go Bold With Masturbation Scene: See Trailer