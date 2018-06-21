International Yoga Day 2018: Yoga one of the most powerful unifying forces, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading close to 50,000 people today in Dehradun to mark the fourth International Yoga Day celebrations while many union ministers are participating in similar events across the country. Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, “Yoga has emerged as the biggest unifying force in the world.”

The Prime Minister reached the venue a little after 6:30 am, addressed the gathering and is now performing yoga along with those assembled there. PM Modi, who arrived in Dehradun late last evening, was welcomed at the airport by Uttarakhand Governor Krishna Kant Paul, Chief Minister TS Rawat and a host of other leaders and officials.

“The world has embraced Yoga and glimpses of this can be seen in the manner in which International Day of Yoga has been marked every year,” Modi said.

Also Read : International Yoga Day 2018 : Famous sports stars who practice yoga

He said the way to lead a calm, creative and content life was Yoga.

“In Yoga, we have the perfect solution to the problems we face, either as individuals or in our society,” the Prime Minister said.

“Instead of dividing, Yoga unites. Instead of further animosity, Yoga assimilates. Instead of increasing suffering, Yoga heals,” he said.

Modi said Yoga presents a ray of hope for future of the world.

“Yoga is beautiful because it is ancient yet modern, it is constant yet evolving,” he said.