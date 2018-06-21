Is Saudi Arabia Going to Turn Qatar into an Island?

Saudi Arabia has reportedly held a bidding among engineering firms for digging a huge canal that could separate it from Qatar and make it into an island. If the reports are to be believed, so far five companies have expressed their interest to take part in the tender, which will happen on June 25th. One will have to wait for three months to know who won the bidding and soon the construction will start.

The canal, called Salwa Canal is primarily made to create a water barrier between itself and Qatar as the two nations are not having a great relationship for some time. A year ago, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt had accused Qatar of supporting terrorism. Diplomatic relations have been strained for long and the Arab nations had imposed a trade blockade against Doha.

The canal is expected to be 60 kilometers in length and 200 meters wide. The project will have an estimated cost of 2.8 billion Saudi Riyals. It will probably stand at a distance of one and five kilometers away from the country border with Qatar and the remaining land will be used for defense purposes. Hotels and Villas with piers for yachts will be built on the shore along with other infrastructure.

If the move is implemented, Qatar, which is located on a peninsula and only has a land border with Saudi Arabia, will effectively be turned into an island state.