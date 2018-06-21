Jacqueline Fernandes -Celebrity who practice yoga regularly

Jacquiline-Doing-Yoga

Actress Jacqueline Fernandes says yoga helps her in having a positive outlook in life and wants her family to adopt it as a form of fitness.

“Yoga disciplines both the mind and the souls and not just your body. It helps me in having a constant positive outlook in life. I would love my family to adopt this form of fitness as well,” Jacqueline said in a statement.

The actress also tried a few yoga sessions with her family while she was in Sri Lanka.

For Jacqueline, discipline is the keyword to keep fit and achieve a perfectly toned body is something that she always ponders.

