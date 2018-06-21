Janhvi Kapoor looks Stunning During Dhadak Promotions: See Pics

The daughter of late actress, Sridevi and film producer, Boney Kapoor, is busy promoting her first film, Dhadak, that is set to release on July 20, 2018. Post the launch of the Dhadak trailer, Janhvi Kapoor only seems to be getting more love and attention – so say her 1.7 million and counting followers on Instagram and the several fan pages dedicated to her.

Janhvi’s love for Indian clothes and her inherent sense of style that seems to be simple and elegant, with a hint of trendy during Dhadak Promotions.

Early last week for the trailer launch of Dhadak, Janhvi opted for a green anarkali suit with bright pink borders. She kept her makeup minimal and paired her outfit with silver jhumkas.

Recently title track of her Bollywood debut Dhadak released and received a mixed reaction from the viewers.

Yesterday, Janhvi attended a round of promotional interviews for Dhadak. She opted once again for a floor length anarkali style garment. Only this one was bright yellow and was completed with an embroidered jacket on top.

