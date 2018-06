This is a breaking news. Jammu Kashmir shutdown in protest over Bukhari’s murder.

The separatists have called for a Valley shut down today. The shut down was called over the murdered senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari.

Separatist Yasin Malik has been detained in Srinagar, Jammu Kashmir. Thr Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) leader has been taken into custody by the police.

Further details awaiting.