Katrina Kaif Still Believes This Even After Her Best Friend Is Dating Her Ex-Boyfriend

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are officially dating each other. It was Ranbir who recently cleared the air about his relationship status with ‘Raazi’ actress. Both Ranbir and Alia are shooting together for the film ‘Brahmastra’ these days.

On the occasion of Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception, the two were spotted hand in hand posing for the cameras. Since then, speculations were rife about the two getting along. In our previous story, we told you about how Ranbir confessed to dating Alia.

However, there is something in this story that is a matter of worry for many Katrina-Alia fans! It is a well-known fact that Katrina and Alia have remained best friends for some time now. The two spent a lot of time together on Dabangg tour and have also been spotted working out together. Not only this, Katrina has time and again said that Alia is her new best friend in the industry. Katrina Kaif has fewer friends in Bollywood since the very beginning of her career. And now when her best friend is dating her ex-boyfriend Ranbir, it looks like things are not the same between Katrina-Alia anymore.

As per a report, “They also spent a lot of time together. But this was all before Alia began to grow close to Ranbir Kapoor. Still raw and hurting over the way she was treated in her relationship with Ranbir, Katrina is surprised and hurt by Alia’s sudden proximity to Ranbir.”

The report also claims, “Katrina knows exactly how it is going to end for Alia. She has been there and seen it all. But Katrina’s not one to go poking her nose in other people’s affairs.”

The report has also revealed that Katrina is keeping quiet due to her friendship with Alia. It has also been reported that Katrina felt betrayed as Alia didn’t inform her about her growing proximity with Ranbir.

