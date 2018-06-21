Mahindra & Mahindra launches ‘TUV300 Plus’ new edition in India

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Ltd launched the TUV 300 Plus on Wednesday. The new car is a longer and an extended version of the compact SUV TUV 300. The TUV 300 Plus is a nine-seater with the flexibility to increase boot space.

The new car will be powered by a bigger and more powerful engine – the 2.2-litre, 120 PS (20 PS more than the standard TUV 300) mHAWKD120 diesel engine. This is the same engine that powers the Scorpio. The engine comes with a 6-speed manual transmission and also features Mahindra’s Micro-Hybrid technology.

The TUV 300 Plus version carries the same design that the TUV 300 features. The car gets an imposing grille and has a bigger footprint than its previous version with a length of 4,400mm (405mm more than the standard TUV 300) and also comes with larger 16-inch alloy wheels.

The car comes in three variants – P4, P6 and P8 and is a relatively powerful and flexible full-size SUV that comes under Rs 10-lakh.

The interior also features a seven-inch touchscreen, Bluesense App, four speakers with two tweeters sound system, GPS navigation, ECO mode and Intellipark Reverse Assist. The car also comes equipped with a rear defogger along with wash and wipe.

The Mahindra TUV 300 Plus comes with dual-front airbags and ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution). The car also features hazard lights which switch on in case of panic braking.

The TUV 300 Plus offers customized AMC (Annual Maintenance Contract) options which starts from Rs 0.31 per kilometer. Customers will also get shield warranty option (up to five years). The car comes in five colours – silver, white, black, red and orange.