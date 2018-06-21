Mohanlal Stuns everyone with his new post on International Yoga Day: See Viral Pic

All people over the world are celebrating International Yoga Day. So many celebrities shared their story of yoga. Actor Mohanlal is not behind.
The legendary actor posted a photo of him doing yoga and captioned it ‘Practice Yoga, Stay Healthy’. It’s not even 1 hour since his post update, and it is already running viral.
Like any other actor, Mohanlal is also a fitness conscious and is always ahead in these types of activities, be it the trending ‘#HumFitTohIndiaFit’ fitness challenge or ‘My Tree Challenge’.
See Mohanlal’s International Yoga Day post below:
Practice Yoga, Stay Healthy#InternationalYogaDay2018 #YogaDay2018 pic.twitter.com/fpAWDupqIB
— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) June 21, 2018
